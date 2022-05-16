CarWale
    Tata Harrier gets three new variants; prices start at Rs 20 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier gets three new variants; prices start at Rs 20 lakh

    - Tata Harrier receives new variants across manual and automatic transmissions

    - The new variants are slotted between the XZ and XZ+ variants

    Tata Motors continues to roll out discreet updates for the Harrier SUV. Last month, the carmaker announced two new colours for the model, details of which are available here. This time around, the company has added three new variants to the Harrier range.

    The Tata Harrier is now offered in three new variants including XZS, XZS Dual-Tone, and XZS Dark Edition. These variants are available with a manual transmission as well as an automatic transmission.

    The Tata Harrier XZS variant is positioned above the XZ variant and below the XZ Plus variant. Compared to the former, it gains features such as a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a dual-tone paintjob (optional), and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support. Compared to the higher XZ Plus variant, the Harrier XZS variant misses out on ventilated front seats and iRA connected car technology.

    Under the hood, all Tata Harrier variants are powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Tata Harrier variants (ex-showroom):

    Harrier XZS MT: Rs 20 lakh

    Harrier XZS Dual-Tone MT: Rs 20.20 lakh

    Harrier XZS Dark Edition MT: Rs 20.30 lakh

    Harrier XZS AT: Rs 21.30 lakh

    Harrier XZS Dual-Tone AT: Rs 21.50 lakh

    Harrier XZS Dark Edition AT: Rs 21.60 lakh

    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
