Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV prices hiked by Rs 25,000

- Tata Nexon EV prices now start at Rs 14.79 lakh

- Tigor EV is priced from 12.49 lakh

Tata Motors has discreetly increased the prices of the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV in the country. The new update comes two weeks after the carmaker hiked prices for other models in its product range, details of which are available here.

The Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV receive a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000 across the variant line-up of both the models. The former is offered in five variants that include XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Dark Edition, ZX Plus Lux, and XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition. The Tigor EV, on the other hand, is available in four variants including XE, XM, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus dual-tone.

Tata has hiked the prices of the Nexon EV merely a week after the Nexon EV Max was launched in the country. The longer-range version of the sub-four metre EV is priced from Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.