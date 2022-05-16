BMW XM reaches final stages of development; production starts in December

In an official announcement by BMW, the production-ready 2023 XM hybrid has entered the final phase of testing in its development process. This is the second-ever standalone model from the M division after the iconic M1 made its worldwide debut as a concept in late November 2021. BMW is set to commence its production in December 2022 at the BMW Group Spartanburg plant, USA.

Powering the XM is a newly developed V8 petrol engine integrated with a hybrid system. The latest combined power output is rated at 644bhp and flat 800Nm. In addition, the XM has an 80km electric-only range, as per WLTP. It is surprising to note that the power output of the XM concept model, which is 738bhp and 1,000Nm, is different from the production version.

The XM features a host of model-specific equipment, such as an M xDrive four-wheel-drive system, adaptive M Professional suspension, an M brake system, an electromechanical roll stabilising system with a 48-volt technology, and optional M light alloy wheels with sizes up to 23-inch. On the inside, the SUV is likely to have the iX-style minimal dashboard and a dual-display setup with iDrive 8.

Meanwhile, BMW M division engineers have extensively tested the XM, especially the eight-cylinder engine and electric motor, on a devised route comprising a variety of terrain conditions, says the firm. The XM hybrid’s market launch is expected sometime at the beginning of 2023, and we can expect BMW to bring it to India as well.