  Tata Harrier automatic variant teased ahead of launch

Tata Harrier automatic variant teased ahead of launch

January 25, 2020, 08:08 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1388 Views
Tata Harrier automatic variant teased ahead of launch

- Tata Harrier automatic variant could arrive with the BS6 compliant engine

- The model is expected to feature a panoramic sunroof

Tata Motors has teased the automatic variant of the Harrier ahead of its launch that could take place soon. The teaser video shared on the company’s social media channels reveals the gear lever and a silhouette of the SUV.

Tata Harrier Interior

As seen in the teaser video, the Tata Harrier will get a transmission lever with four modes including Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive, the latter of which would also have a manual mode. The model is expected to arrive with a BS6 engine in a higher state of tune, panoramic sunroof and new alloy wheels, details of which are available here.

Currently, the Tata Harrier is powered by a BS4 emission compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 138bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The BS6 Harrier will produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine will also be offered with a Hyundai sourced torque converter automatic transmission.

  • Tata
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.5 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 17.09 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.5 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.43 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.48 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 16.63 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.2 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.13 Lakhs onwards

