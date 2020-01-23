Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Tata Harrier teased ahead of launch in India

BS6 Tata Harrier teased ahead of launch in India

January 23, 2020, 07:18 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
5038 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Tata Harrier teased ahead of launch in India

- 2.0-litre motor to produce 170bhp and 350Nm

- Will get an automatic transmission at launch

- New Tata Harrier will come with a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM and machined alloys

At the launch of the Altroz, Tata Motors also teased the updated BS6 version of the Harrier. The new Tata Harrier will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, while the launch will follow soon after.

Tata Harrier Interior

Besides the BS6 diesel motor, the new Tata Harrier will feature a new red paint scheme, machined alloys and feature additions. The alloy wheel design is similar to the ones on the Tata Buzzard concept that debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, we aren't sure whether these will be 17-inch or 18-inch in diameter. What's more, the new Harrier will also feature a panoramic sunroof. Other features likely to be a part of the model year update will include an auto-dimming day/night IRVM, redesigned (slimmer) ORVMs and electrically adjustable driver seat.

Tata Harrier Exterior Action Left Side View

The new Tata Harrier will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel motor that will develop 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. In addition to a six-speed manual gearbox, it will also get a torque converter automatic transmission at launch. With the BS6 updates and feature additions, expect prices to go up significantly.

  • Auto Expo
  • Tata
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • Tata Harrier BS6
  • Harrier BS6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.5 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 17.09 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.5 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.43 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.48 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 16.63 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.2 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.13 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Tata Nexon EV your Everyday Mass Market Electric SUV?

Tata Nexon EV your Everyday Mass Market Electric SUV?

temp ...

73 Likes
3746 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

1962 Likes
139045 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

29th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in