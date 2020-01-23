BS6 Tata Harrier teased ahead of launch in India

- 2.0-litre motor to produce 170bhp and 350Nm

- Will get an automatic transmission at launch

- New Tata Harrier will come with a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM and machined alloys

At the launch of the Altroz, Tata Motors also teased the updated BS6 version of the Harrier. The new Tata Harrier will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, while the launch will follow soon after.

Besides the BS6 diesel motor, the new Tata Harrier will feature a new red paint scheme, machined alloys and feature additions. The alloy wheel design is similar to the ones on the Tata Buzzard concept that debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, we aren't sure whether these will be 17-inch or 18-inch in diameter. What's more, the new Harrier will also feature a panoramic sunroof. Other features likely to be a part of the model year update will include an auto-dimming day/night IRVM, redesigned (slimmer) ORVMs and electrically adjustable driver seat.

The new Tata Harrier will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel motor that will develop 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. In addition to a six-speed manual gearbox, it will also get a torque converter automatic transmission at launch. With the BS6 updates and feature additions, expect prices to go up significantly.