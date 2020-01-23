Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Tigor facelift - Now in pictures

January 23, 2020, 06:55 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Tata Tigor facelift - Now in pictures

Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted Tigor alongside the new Altroz premium hatchback and the Tiago and Nexon facelifts as well. Apart from engines that have been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission standards, the Tigor benefits from some styling updates and new features. This picture gallery takes you through its details.

Tata Tigor Exterior

This 2020 model now adorns the new IMPACT 2.0 design language. As a result, the Tigor's front borrows design cues from the Altroz, with a similar looking slim grille under its protruding hood line.

Tata Tigor Exterior

Sporting a new grille with the honeycomb mesh, there's also a sleek chrome underline that extends to the headlamps with a new shape for the cluster. 

Tata Tigor Exterior

Front and rear bumpers have been revised as well. The most prominent change is the fog lamp housing, which is now bigger and goes well with the overall styling.

Tata Tigor Exterior

Adding to the bold appeal are the new daytime running lamps which are housed in the bumper instead of the headlight unit.

Tata Tigor Exterior

That said, the silhouette and outline of this new model remains unaltered with the car being equipped with the same pattern and size of alloy wheels.

Tata Tigor Interior

The Tigor's cabin largely remains unchanged, save for some changes that spruce up the interior. For example, the seat's fabric pattern has changed.

Tata Tigor Interior

What's more, even the steering wheel is tweaked along with a new digital instrument cluster which looks better than the previous one.

Tata Tigor Interior

Furthermore, the 2020 Tigor now comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with Harmon sourced sound system along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Tata Tigor Exterior

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

