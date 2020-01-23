MG ZS EV VS Hyundai Kona Electric: Spec comparison

The newly launched MG ZS EV has emerged as a strong competitor against the likes of the Hyundai Kona electric in India. The MG ZS EV is available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive, while the Hyundai Kona is available in one variant and two trims - Premium and Premium dual tone. Read below to find out more about the key differences between these two cars.

Exterior

In terms of design the MG ZS EV gets a signature MG look that includes a diamond-studded grille pattern with chrome surround, which is flanked by sharp LED headlamps. The front bumper features a wide central airdam and neatly sculpted lines. The rear section features large LED tail lamps that flow on to the rear door. The vehicle features a large one piece bumper that connects to the tail lamp and it also houses the reflectors. The sides are flanked by windmill inspired alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn indicators, large windows and silver roof rails.

As for the Hyundai Kona, the electric SUV features a discrete composite LED headlamp on the bumper that gives it an iconic look. The sleek LED DRLs with turn indicators sit high above as a separate unit and they are connected by a single-slat chrome insert. The rear section features a skid plate and a rear spoiler with high mounted stop lamps. The vehicle rides on 17-inch Aero wheels.

Interior

The MG ZS EV gets an all-black interior and a large touchscreen infotainment system which is borrowed from the Hector. The vehicle gets the iSmart EV 2.0 system with a new graphic interface and improved hardware as seen in the Hector’s iSmart system. The top-spec Exclusive variant offers a dual pane panoramic sky roof. Additionally, the top-spec variant also gets an inbuilt PM 2.5 air filter with a CO2 saver feature which displays the amount of carbon-dioxide the owners are saving in real-time.

The Hyundai Kona Electric features an all-digital instrument cluster that reads out all the vital information about the powertrain and the multiple drive modes - Eco/Eco+, Comfort and Sport. The centre console is highlighted by a floating seven-inch infotainment system which comes with mobile telephony like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As for features, the Kona Electric gets HUD (heads-up display), sunroof, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering, ventilated and heated seats, dual-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, 10-way electrically adjustable seats, navigation, six-speakers, and split 60:40 rear seats.

Engine

The ZS EV gets a three phase permanent magnet synchronous motor which is powered by a 44.5kWh battery that generates 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The motor comes mated an automatic transmission. Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes six-eight hours for a full charge, while the 50kW DC fast charger enables battery charging from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 340km on a full charge, can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The Kona Electric is powered by a high-voltage 39.2kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack that supplies the juice to a single permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) mounted on the front axle. The power figures of 134bhp and 395Nm might seem mediocre, but then, the instant torque right from the word “go” means that the Kona is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100kmph in just 9.7 seconds.