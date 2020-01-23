Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Vision IN details revealed in new video; to get virtual cockpit

Skoda Vision IN details revealed in new video; to get virtual cockpit

January 23, 2020, 04:21 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
2953 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Vision IN details revealed in new video; to get virtual cockpit

-First product from Skoda-VW revamps plans for India 

-SUV concept will be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

Skoda has released a new teaser video for the Vision IN concepts ahead of its official unveil for the Indian car market next month at the 2020 Auto Expo. The production spec model will be launched here in 2021. 

Skoda Vision IN Concept Interior

The teaser video reveals some of the major interior and exterior highlights of the car. Outside, we can now confirm that it will get signature Skoda moustache grille, LED headlamps and an illuminated Skoda logo. 

Skoda Vision IN Concept Interior

A brief glimpse of the cabin shows a virtual cockpit (now standard on most Skoda cars), a gear selector lever and a crystalline element on the dashboard as a part of the overall design. There is also a brief glimpse of the steering wheel which has control buttons and is leather wrapped with a large Skoda logo in the middle. 

Skoda Vision IN Concept Interior

In some previous sketches, Skoda revealed the exterior design of the concept car and from this teaser video we can see that this vehicle that we will see at the Expo will look the same.  We will bring you all the details of the Vision IN when it is unveiled on Feb at the 2020 Auto Expo, do stay tuned! 

  • Auto Expo
  • Skoda
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb in its latest iteration comes ...

3620 Likes
449579 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1014 Likes
149974 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

29th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in