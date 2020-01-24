Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Nexon facelift: Now in Pictures

January 24, 2020, 10:55 AM IST by Siddharth
1906 Views
Tata Nexon facelift: Now in Pictures

Tata’s compact SUV offering, the Nexon, has been given a comprehensive facelift inside-out, along with BS6-compliant engines and a slew of new features. Here’s a look at what’s new and what’s not.

Exterior

Tata Nexon Front view

Extensive changes to the fascia give the Nexon a sleeker, chiselled look instead of the earlier subtle muscular, rounded-off look.

Tata Nexon Headlamp

It comes with a new dual-barrel projector headlamp setup with integrated tri-arrow LED DRLs.

Tata Nexon Front Grille

The grille has been completely redesigned, it now features a broad stash finished in piano-black and a slim air inlet.

Tata Nexon Fog lamps

The fog lamp housing has been given a significant redesign too, the older simplistic design has been replaced with a more dynamic looking one.

Tata Nexon Front Bumper

The lower air dam is now larger than before and features a noticeably large ‘tri-arrow’ themed grille.

Tata Nexon Left Side View

The Nexon now features a floating-roof effect thanks to a change in how the elements are coloured.

Tata Nexon Front Wheel & Tyre

The 16-inch wheels are retained, the alloy wheel now get an eight-spoke design instead of the chunky five-spoke units.

Tata Nexon left rear three quarter

The changes at the rear aren’t as obvious as at the front.

Tata Nexon Tail lamp

The taillamps get the same ‘tri-arrow’ treatment as the headlamps, but seem eerily similar to the ones on the new Mini Cooper.

Tata Nexon Rear Bumper

The rear bumper receives macho-enhancing elements mimicking the fog lamp cluster up-front, but feature reflectors.

Interior

Tata Nexon Dashboard

The centre console neatly flows down from the dashboard and forms a busy segment featuring the gear lever, mode selector knob, the tambour door cover, the armrest and the chunky hand brake lever.

Tata Nexon Steering Wheel

The steering wheel is completely new, featuring a smaller horn pad and premium looking multimedia and cruise control buttons.

Tata Nexon Instrument cluster

The other major update is a fully digital instrument cluster. Interestingly, the Nexon EV gets a combination cluster featuring an analogue speedometer.

Tata Nexon Dashboard

While the seven-inch floating infotainment screen is the same as before in terms of size, the interface and features have been refreshed.

Tata Nexon Interior

The electric sunroof is a prominent addition to the Nexon facelift, the controls for which are placed next to the front cabin light.

Tata Nexon Windscreen

The Tata Nexon facelift is priced from Rs 6.95 lakhs to Rs 12.7 lakhs, ex-showroom India, is available with BS6 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and six-speed manual/AMTs.   

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.15 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.84 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.15 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.22 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.75 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.08 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.77 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakhs onwards

