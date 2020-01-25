Please Tell Us Your City

New-gen Land Rover Discovery Sport India launch on 13 February

January 25, 2020, 12:48 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
New-gen Land Rover Discovery Sport India launch on 13 February

- Second-gen Discovery Sport was unveiled last year

- The model could be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Ingenium motor family

Land Rover will begin 2020 with a spur of launches. The SUV brand will first launch the new Evoque in India on 30 January which will also be followed by the new Discovery Sport that is scheduled to launch on 13 February.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Exterior

Unveiled in May last year, the second-generation Land Rover Discovery Sport has received a comprehensive update. Exterior highlights of the model include a new front and rear bumper, new headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, refreshed LED tail lights, reworked grille and a blacked out rear number plate recess.

Inside, the new Discovery Sport from Land Rover is expected to come equipped with an array of features such as the 12.3-inch digital instrument console, 10.25-inch TouchPro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touchscreen system for the air-condition controls, multi-touch gestures and voice control.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Interior

Powertrain options on the next-gen Land Rover Discovery Sport could include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Ingenium range of motors, with a power output ranging from 150bhp to 250bhp. A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive may be available as a part of the standard package. Once launched, the new Discovery Sport will rival against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and the Audi Q5.

