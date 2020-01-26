Please Tell Us Your City

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.20 crore

January 26, 2020, 09:30 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.20 crore

- Cullinan Black Badge priced at Rs 8.20 crore (ex-showroom) before customisations

- The model was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Rolls-Royce has launched the Cullinan Black Badge in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.20 crore (ex-showroom). The aforementioned price is the base price for the model before customisations. The Cullinan Black Badge was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Interior

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the latest model to join and complete the Black Badge family, which already includes iterations of the Ghost, Wraith and Dawn. Exterior highlights of the Cullinan Black Badge include a signature Black paintjob and a hand-painted Coachline that runs across the body. The Spirit of Ecstasy is finished in gloss black chrome. The ‘Double R’ badge on the front, flanks and aft are now silver-on-black, while chrome surfaces such as the front grille surround, side frame finishers, boot handle, boot trim, lower air inlet finisher and exhaust pipes are darkened. The side profile features 22-inch forged alloy wheels and contrast red brake calipers.

Inside, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge features Technical Carbon veneer, a naked-weave carbon-fibre finish developed to create geometrical shapes that produce a three-dimensional effect. A few other signature features include the starlight headliner, leather upholstery, Infinity motif embroidered into the fold-down rear arm-rest and the illuminated tread-plates. Rolls-Royce also has a new ‘Forge Yellow’ colour for leather, and as seen in the images, can be commissioned to be incorporated into the viewing suite or any other bespoke creation as the customer desires.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Interior

Powering the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that now produces 600bhp and 900Nm of torque. The power figures have received a bump of 29bhp and 50Nm when compared to the standard Cullinan. Married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels. Also on offer is a ‘Low’ button that enables the SUV to produce a more conspicuous exhaust note.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadur Kapur, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Delhi, said: “Rolls-Royce Black Badge is transformative for us here in North India and addresses a new breed of customer. The customer is generally younger and more adventurous, and is aligned to the emergence of younger, successful Indian entrepreneurs. Black Badge Cullinan is perfect for our customers who dare to be different, yet also enjoy the versatility of the most ultra-luxurious, bespoke SUV in the world.”

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.5 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.99 Crores onwards

