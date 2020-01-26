Please Tell Us Your City

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge - Top 5 highlights

January 26, 2020, 11:17 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
996 Views
Be the first to comment
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge - Top 5 highlights

Rolls-Royce is a name that's an epitome of luxury, and a brand that offers the finest of cars that money can buy. This manufacturer recently launched the Cullinan Black Badge SUV in India at a whopping ex-showroom price of Rs 8.2 crores. Let’s take a look at the top five highlights of this SUV.

1. De-chromed and sporty

All Black Badge models are basically de-chromed versions of the standard ‘Silver Badge’ models from the Roll-Royce's line-up. This Black Badge portfolio aims to cater to a younger audience who gives priority to sportiness alongside class-leading opulence. Yet, these are offered with bespoke choices of exterior shades, upholstery, wheels and more. 

2. Forge Yellow or Red

Like the Wraith and the Ghost, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge wears a black paint shade. And in spite of the 44,000 paint shade options from the marque, it's this black with forged yellow or black that's the Black Badge Cullinan's signature colour.

3. Top-notch equipment

This car comes fitted many driver assistance Systems including Active Cruise Control, Night Vision with Pedestrian, Park Assist, etc. However, it benefits from top-notch equipment too such as black seat piping with Mugello Red stitching, Double Coachline in Mugello Red, instrument panel with top stitch, extended leather headliner, all in a Black Badge High Contrast Environment. Then, there are Lambswool footmats, a RR monogram on all headrests, Black Badge Clock, front massage seats and Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio with high-definition 12-inch touchscreen monitors. Furthermore, with illuminated tread plates, lounge seating, a smoker’s package, rear theatre configuration, picnic tables, a Mugello Red signature key, and a refrigerant, the list of feature is almost never-ending.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Exterior

4. Powered by a mammoth

Powered by a 6750cc V12 engine, this mill churns out a massive power output of 600bhp and 900 Nm of torque. Though its top speed is limited to 250kmph, when unleashed this SUV smashes the 0-100kmph sprint in 4.90 seconds.

5. Personalisation options

Should a buyer wish to fit some optional extras, Rolls-Royce has a lot of options to customise their cars. This Black Badge SUV is no different and offers a wide range of personalisation options for owners to keep their car exclusive.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Exterior
  Rolls-Royce
  Cullinan
  Rolls Royce Cullinan
  Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.5 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.99 Crores onwards

