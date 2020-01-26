Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - BS4 vs BS6 price difference

- Prices increased by up to Rs 17,000

- Only petrol BS6 models available

- Diesel to be discontinued

- Alpha petrol manual prices unchanged

Alongside the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S, the company also introduced the BS6 compliant version of the Ciaz petrol. With the BS6 compliance, prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol have gone up by up to Rs 17,000 depending on the variant you choose.

Interestingly, the price of the Ciaz Alpha manual trim remains unchanged even after the BS6 update. This could be because cars above Rs 10 lakhs attract a luxury tax of one per cent, and Maruti Suzuki wouldn't want its customers to bear the brunt of it as a result of the marginal price hike.

While the petrol motor has been updated for BS6 compliance, the diesel motor continues to be BS4 compliant, and is expected to be discontinued, come 1 April 2020. That said, Maruti Suzuki is working on making the 1.5-litre DDiS diesel motor to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms, however, this will take some time and we can expect the company to introduce BS6 diesels towards the end of this year.

Listed below is the variant-wise difference between the prices of BS4 and BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol - BS4 and BS6 Price Difference

Model Old Price New Price Difference Sigma (MT) Rs 8.20 lakhs Rs 8.31 lakhs Rs 11,000 Delta (MT) Rs 8.82 lakhs Rs 8.93 lakhs Rs 11,000 Zeta (MT) Rs 9.59 lakhs Rs 9.70 lakhs Rs 11,000 Alpha (MT) Rs 9.97 lakhs Rs 9.97 lakhs NA Delta (AT) Rs 9.81 lakhs Rs 9.97 lakhs Rs 16,000 Zeta (AT) Rs 10.63 lakhs Rs 10.80 lakhs Rs 17,000 Alpha (AT) Rs 11.03 lakhs Rs 11.09 lakhs Rs 6,000

*All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.