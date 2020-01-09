Please Tell Us Your City

  • Tata H2X based Hornbill mini-SUV begins testing in India

Tata H2X based Hornbill mini-SUV begins testing in India

January 09, 2020, 10:21 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
21779 Views
Tata H2X based Hornbill mini-SUV begins testing in India

- Tata H2X could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model may be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of what seems to be the Tata H2X. The model was first showcased in the concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We had previously reported that the H2X will be launched after the Altroz and the Gravitas. The aforementioned models will be launched in India in January and February 2020 respectively.

Tata H2X Exterior

Based on Tata Motors Alfa platform, the Tata H2X seen in the spy images here is completely camouflaged. The test-mule does reveal a few design highlights similar to that seen on the concept model such as the pentagon shaped wheel arches, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, raked rear windshield, rear wiper and washer, integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp and a rear bumper mounted number plate recess.

Tata H2X Exterior

Details regarding the interiors remain unknown at the moment although we can expect the Tata Hornbill to borrow a few elements from its siblings such as the fully digital instrument cluster from the Tiago and Tigor and a Harman sourced touchscreen infotainment screen and music system.

Tata H2X Exterior

The Tata H2X is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and could be paired to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. Once launched, the Tata H2X will rival against the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Mahindra KUV100. The mini–SUV from Tata Motors could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

