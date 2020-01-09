Please Tell Us Your City

India car sales analysed – December 2019

January 09, 2020, 12:28 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
11819 Views
Be the first to comment
- Renault witnesses 8 per cent growth in 2019

- Triber emerges as a popular seller for Renault

- Hyundai Venue emerges as strong seller for Hyundai

Most major automobile manufacturers in the country had witnessed double digit degrowth in 2019. Nissan has witnessed 43.3 per cent drop in sales with 23,580 units sold in 2019 as against 41,583 units sold in 2018. The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a 14.2 per cent drop in sales with 14,85,943 units sold in 2019 as against 17,31,179 units sold in 2018. Comparatively, Hyundai has witnessed only seven per cent drop in sales with 5,10,260 units sold in 2019 as against 5,50,002 units sold in 2018, primarily due to success of the Hyundai Venue compact SUV in India. 

Renault is the only car manufacturer in India to report eight per cent growth in India with 88,869 units sold in 2019 as against 82,368 units sold in India in 2018. The Triber is a strong selling product for the company and is also a major contributor to the overall sales for Renault in India. New debutants in the Indian market, Kia and MG have emerged strong with their respective, Seltos and the Hector SUVs. Kia has sold 45,494 units of the Seltos, while MG has sold 15,284 units of the Hector in India in 2019. 

In terms of market share in India, Maruti Suzuki holds the majority with 50.6 per cent, while Hyundai holds 17.4 per cent of the total market share in the country. Mahindra emerges as the third largest player with a 7.5 per cent share, followed by Tata Motors with a 5.2 per cent share.

