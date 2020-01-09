India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLB35 AMG - Now in pictures

2020 will see the launch of the Mercedes-Benz GLB seven-seater SUV. However, what's more interesting is that there is a more powerful version of this luxury sport utility vehicle on the cards. Yes, we are talking about the Mercedes-Benz GLB35 AMG 4Matic, which not only gets a performance bump, but cosmetic updates as well. Scroll on as we take a look at its picture gallery.

The new SUV is presently the most potent version of the Mercedes-Benz GLB that was introduced in mid-2019 after its public debut at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show.

At the heart of the new GLB35 AMG is a 2.0-litre turbocharged mill with peak performance at 306bhp and 400Nm of torque.

All this power is directed to an all-wheel-drive system and is distributed via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This configuration allows the AMG GLB 35 to sprint from 0-100kmph in a claimed time of just 5.2 seconds. Meanwhile, its top speed is electronically-limited at 250kmph.

Apart from the performance boost compared to its regular version, the AMG GLB35 also gets a mild cosmetic upgrade which enhances the exterior appeal of the SUV.

Its nose adopts the Panamericana grille design, a more aggressive front bumper and dual exhaust pipes as well. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with an option of switching to the 21-inch wheels as well.

The cabin of the GLB35 AMG is updated as well in order to complement the performance updates. The seats are wrapped partially in leather with red stitching.

What's worth noting is that the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 will become the first AMG 35 badge model to come with seven seats. We just can’t wait now to lay our hands on it.