    • Tata announces discount offers for February 2021

    Tata announces discount offers for February 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Tata announces discount offers for February 2021

    - Tata Harrier available with offers up to Rs 65,000

    - No discount offers on the Altroz

    Tata Motors has listed out the discount offers on its range of models for February 2021. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and loyalty discount. We have curated the model-wise offers below.

    Last week, Tata launched the Limited Edition of its hatchback - Tiago which is based on the XT trim. It gets exterior highlights and feature additions on the inside and you can read more about it here. The discount offers on the Tiago this month are exchange offer and cash discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the compact sedan Tigor can be had with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each.

    The B-segment compact SUV – Nexon is one of the highest-selling models in the Indian car manufacturer’s lineup and the diesel variant can be bought this month by potential buyers with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000. The mid-size SUV Harrier’s Camo, Dark Edition, XZ, and XZA+ is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The other trims are available with a cash discount and exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

    There are no offers on the premium hatchback – Altroz. Customers can also opt for corporate discounts which may vary depending upon the model and the variant. Recently, Tata also launched the Founders Edition of all its models to celebrate the brand’s completion of 75 years in the automotive industry. The details of the Founders Edition can be read here.

