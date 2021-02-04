CarWale
    Tata Motors introduces Founders Edition of all its models

    Jay Shah

    - Available exclusively for Tata Group employees

    - Offered across all models

    Tata Motors has launched a special Founders Edition of its entire model lineup to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the car manufacturer. The limited-edition models also pay homage to Tata Motors founder – JRD Tata. 

    The Founders Edition is available on all Tata models – the Tiago, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and the Tigor. It features a special front and rear Tata logo with a blue background. The models will also get an exclusive ‘JRD Tata’ badging on the front fenders, boot lid, and dashboard. The owners of this edition will also receive the Founder Edition’s postcards and photo frames reflecting the brand’s progress over the years. 

    Under the hood, the models will remain the same and will receive no mechanical changes. However, the Founders Edition is reserved only for the Tata Group employees and the fitments will be made at the dealer level without any extra cost to the customers. 

    Tata has recently unveiled the Safari and the bookings for the new SUV have commenced from today. To know more about it, click here. The new Safari will be available in a single 2.0-litre diesel engine across six variants – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. We have listed the features of each variant on offer and you can read the complete details here. We have also driven the Safari and you can read our first-drive review here.

