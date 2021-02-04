Audi e-tron GT to be globally revealed on 9 February

- Expected to be offered in standard and RS variant options

- Individual electric motor on each wheel will produce a cumulative power output of 582bhp

- Expected to offer a driving range of 401km on a single charge

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi will globally showcase the production-ready model of the much-awaited e-tron GT on 9 February, 2021. The vehicle has been spied testing in the Artic circle and is expected to get a chiselled bodywork and a busier front end. Apart from futuristic styling elements and features, the upcoming Audi e-tron will also get advanced safety equipment such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, auto emergency braking, and more. Apart from the standard model, the company might also offer an RS model at a later date.

The upcoming Audi e-tron GT will be powered by an individual electric motor on each axle to produce a cumulative power output of 582bhp. The upcoming electric model will be capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in about 3.5-seconds. The RS version is expected to produce 628bhp and will be capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.0-seconds. The standard model is expected to offer a driving range of 401km and will be capable of attaining 80 per cent battery in just about 20 minutes.

As for the interior, the Audi e-tron GT will have a premium upholstery and a large touchscreen infotainment system which could be shared from the e-tron SUV or the A7 sedan. The touchscreen unit will support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, subscription-based Wi-Fi hotspot, and more. The vehicle is expected to offer a standard warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometre.

More details about the Audi e-tron GT will be known post its official unveiling on 9 February.