Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite - Specs Comparison

The all-new Renault Kiger is the latest entrant into the highly-competitive sub-four-meter SUV segment in India. It is based on the same architecture that underpins its Alliance cousin, the Nissan Magnite. But, how different is it exactly with its Japanese sibling, and what uniqueness does it bring to the segment? Here's a quick spec comparison between the two.

Design

Design certainly is a differently factor for the Renault Kiger, and the crossover styling sure brings a lot of freshness to the segment. It features the characteristic Renault DNA with flowing lines and a squat stance. The Nissan Magnite isn't far behind. In fact, the Magnite is the one that looks more like an SUV, among the two, with its upright stance and two-box design.

Underpinnings

Both the SUVs are based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform. This is the same modular architecture that underpins the Renault Triber, and may very well spawn quite a few cars for both the companies in the years to come.

Engine Specifications

The Renault Kiger would be available with two petrol engines - a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. The former would make 72bhp and 96Nm, while the later would produce 99bhp and 160Nm. The NA motor will be paired to a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT, while the turbo-petrol will be available with a CVT, in addition to a manual unit.

Now, the Nissan Magnite, too, gets the same powertrains with similar power figures. But, where the turbo-petrol gets both, automatic and manual transmissions, the naturally-aspirated unit is only offered with a manual gearbox.

Price

The Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Renault is set to launch the Kiger towards the end of this month, and the company has announced that when launched, it will be the most affordable compact SUV in India.