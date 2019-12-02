Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz to be unveiled tomorrow; India launch next month

December 02, 2019, 03:12 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Tata Altroz to be unveiled tomorrow; India launch next month

- Altroz will launch in January 2020

- Pre-bookings will commence from 4 December

- Will primarily rival the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20

After what seemed like eternity, Tata Motors is finally set to globally unveil the production-spec Altroz in India tomorrow. The Tata Altroz will be the company's first premium hatchback, which is scheduled for launch in early January 2020. Pre-bookings for the Altroz will commence from 4 December.

Tata Altroz Exterior Right Side

The Altroz is Tata's answer to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai Elite i20. It is based on a newly-developed modular ALFA platform, which is scalable for size and can accommodate various body styles between 3.7 to 4.3 meters in length. The same architecture will also spawn a mini SUV, based on the Tata H2X concept and a mid-size sedan.

Tata Altroz Interior Dashboard Steering Wheel Music System

Based on the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, the Tata Altroz features radical styling. It is likely to feature LED projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, 16-inch machined alloys, and LED taillights. Inside, it will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, a single-zone climate control, colour TFT MID unit and rear AC vents.

Tata Altroz Exterior Left Side View

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz is expected to come with two petrol engines and a diesel motor. It is likely to get an 84bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit and a 102bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged motor from the Tata Nexon. The diesel powertrain will be a 90bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder mill. A five-speed manual transmission is likely to be standard on all three engines, while an automatic gearbox is expected to join the line-up at a later stage.

