Tata Altroz to be unveiled tomorrow; India launch next month

After what seemed like eternity, Tata Motors is finally set to globally unveil the production-spec Altroz in India tomorrow. The Tata Altroz will be the company's first premium hatchback, which is scheduled for launch in early January 2020. Pre-bookings for the Altroz will commence from 4 December.

The Altroz is Tata's answer to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai Elite i20. It is based on a newly-developed modular ALFA platform, which is scalable for size and can accommodate various body styles between 3.7 to 4.3 meters in length. The same architecture will also spawn a mini SUV, based on the Tata H2X concept and a mid-size sedan.

Based on the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, the Tata Altroz features radical styling. It is likely to feature LED projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, 16-inch machined alloys, and LED taillights. Inside, it will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, a single-zone climate control, colour TFT MID unit and rear AC vents.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz is expected to come with two petrol engines and a diesel motor. It is likely to get an 84bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit and a 102bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged motor from the Tata Nexon. The diesel powertrain will be a 90bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder mill. A five-speed manual transmission is likely to be standard on all three engines, while an automatic gearbox is expected to join the line-up at a later stage.