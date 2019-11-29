Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz pre-booking details leaked ahead of debut next week

November 29, 2019, 01:41 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Tata Altroz pre-bookings to begin on 4 December

- The model will be launched in January 2020

An image leaked on the web reveals the pre-booking details of the upcoming Tata Altroz. The first premium hatchback from Tata Motors will be unveiled next week ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in January 2020.

According to the leaked image, pre-bookings for the Tata Altroz will begin on 4 December against an amount of Rs 21,000. The model will be unveiled on 3 December, followed by the details regarding the features and variants of the Altroz.

Tata Altroz Exterior

Based on the Alfa platform, the Tata Altroz is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant range of engines that could include a 1.2-litre turbo -petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel motor from the Nexon and a 1.2-litre petrol unit from the Tiago. The petrol and diesel mills could come equipped with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed manual transmission respectively while an automatic unit could be offered later. Rivals to the Tata Altroz include the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Honda Jazz.

