Hyundai registers a positive growth in November sales

December 02, 2019, 03:42 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
21160 Views
Be the first to comment
- Domestic sales are up by two per cent, export increased by 25.2 per cent

- Cumulative sales grew by 7.2 per cent

After a gloomy sales performance in the past year, Hyundai Motors India has managed to secure a positive sales growth in the month of November. The Korean carmaker managed to sell 44,600 units in the domestic market last month as compared to 43,709 units in the same month last year. 

The exports witnessed a growth of 25.2 per cent from 12,702 last year to 15,900 in November 2019. So the cumulative sales increased by 7.2 per cent to 60500 units in November 2019 from 56,411 units sold in November 2018. 

The highest sale in 2019 for Hyundai came in October when the carmaker sold 50,010 units in the domestic market alone. A cumulative sales of 63,610 vehicles comprised of 13,600 export units in the same month. Despite the festive season, the overall sales were down by 2.2 per cent. 

Commenting on the sales performance, Vikas Jain, national sales head, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai registered a cumulative growth of 7.2 per cent with 60,500 units in November, on account of improved demand in the domestic and export markets. Despite on-going market challenges, HMIL showcased good performance by Grand i10, Nios, Venue, Creta and Elite i20”.

