Hyundai Venue racks up 100,000 bookings in seven months

December 02, 2019, 01:48 PM IST by Santosh Nair
- Introductory price remains unchanged since its launch in India

- Scheduled to launch in South Africa today

- Left-Hand-Drive model is under development (planned for Gulf, Africa and Latin America)

Hyundai Motor India proudly announced that its Venue compact SUV is all set to close the calendar year 2019 with 100,000 bookings.

The popularity of the made-in-India Venue doesn’t end in our country, and it is all set to enter the South African market today. The first major shipment of 1,400 units left Chennai port recently. 

Hyundai Venue Exterior

In case you didn’t know already, the Hyundai Venue is already being sold in Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and Seychelles. S S Kim, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai Venue has become the customers’ first choice in India and global markets. Launched in May 2019, Hyundai Venue has penned a new success story, with so many bookings in India. Out of the 60,000 happy customers of Venue, 22,000 opted for the Blue Link Connected Technology Variant, which showcases customers’ trust on Hyundai Technology. Hyundai promises to continue this momentum in the year 2020 with new products coupled with new technology.”

