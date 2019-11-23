Tata Altroz teased again, India launch in January 2020

- Tata Altroz to be unveiled early next month

- New teaser video reveals crucial details

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Altroz will be launched in India in January 2020. A new teaser video shared on the company’s social media channels reveals crucial details including the features of the new premium hatchback from the brand.

As seen in the teaser video, the Tata Altroz will be available in two new colour options including Gold and Blue. The model will come equipped with a segment first 360-degree camera feature. Also on offer would be twin four-spoke alloy wheels, L shaped LED DRLs and a boot light.

Inside, the Tata Altroz, as seen in the previous spy images, will come equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system while features such as cruise control, climate control, drive modes, ambient lighting and a digital analogue instrument cluster could also be offered.

Engine options on the upcoming Tata Altroz, based on the company’s Alfa platform, could include BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre NA petrol unit from the Tiago, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit from the Nexon and the 1.5-litre diesel mill. Expect a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed manual transmission for the petrol and diesel variants respectively while an automatic variant could be introduced sometime later. Upon launch, the Tata Altroz will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Honda Jazz.