Volkswagen launches a new corporate centre in Mysore

- Will provide holistic services to corporate customers

- Key relationship managers for dedicated service

- VW plans to introduce 20 such Corporate Business Centres

Volkswagen India has opened its 17th Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in Mysore. With this inauguration, the carmaker says it's on-track with its commitment of launching 20 CBCs this year.

The new CBC is now operational in collaboration with VW's dealer partner - Volkswagen Mysore. This CBC comprises of a dedicated team that offers curated services to corporate customers. These range from attractive offers on the product portfolio, customized service packages to tailor made financing options.

Under this Corporate Business Centre, customers can avail the benefits of Volkswagen’s Secure program too. Then, there are service value packs, assured buyback options, exclusive privileges on loyalty and a host of special benefits on service too. All of this is professionally evaluated through a mobile app with customised retail finance products offered by Volkswagen Financial Services.