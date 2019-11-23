Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen launches a new corporate centre in Mysore

Volkswagen launches a new corporate centre in Mysore

November 23, 2019, 09:07 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
8528 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen launches a new corporate centre in Mysore

- Will provide holistic services to corporate customers 

- Key relationship managers for dedicated service 

- VW plans to introduce 20 such Corporate Business Centres 

Volkswagen India has opened its 17th Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in Mysore. With this inauguration, the carmaker says it's on-track with its commitment of launching 20 CBCs this year. 

The new CBC is now operational in collaboration with VW's dealer partner - Volkswagen Mysore. This CBC comprises of a dedicated team that offers curated services to corporate customers. These range from attractive offers on the product portfolio, customized service packages to tailor made financing options. 

Under this Corporate Business Centre, customers can avail the benefits of Volkswagen’s Secure program too. Then, there are service value packs, assured buyback options, exclusive privileges on loyalty and a host of special benefits on service too. All of this is professionally evaluated through a mobile app with customised retail finance products offered by Volkswagen Financial Services.

  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Tiguan
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Ameo
  • Volkswagen Ameo
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Volkswagen Polo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.8 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.07 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.44 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.8 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.86 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.74 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.48 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

The Vento has clearly been around for a while. ...

830 Likes
83531 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

1415 Likes
107421 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in