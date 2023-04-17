CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz iCNG to launch on 19 April

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    11,106 Views
    Tata Altroz iCNG to launch on 19 April

    - It gets first-in-segment twin-cylinder CNG technology 

    - The model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    Tata Motors showcased the Altroz CNG alongside the Punch CNG at the Auto Expo in January 2023. Four months later, the brand is all set to launch the CNG-powered Altroz in India. In the latest teaser, the carmaker has revealed its date of arrival, and it is stated to debut on 19 April, 2023.

    Under the hood, the Tata Altroz iCNG version will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. And in CNG mode, with the aid of twin-cylinder CNG technology, the engine can generate 76bhp and 97Nm of peak torque.

    Tata Altroz Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the design cues, most of them would be retained from the standard petrol variant of the Altroz. At the 2023 Auto Expo, the model that was showcased had hardly any visually distinguishable elements, except for the CNG sticker on the front and rear windshields.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Altroz CNG is expected to be offered in one fully-loaded trim. The CNG-powered hatchback will come equipped with six airbags, a voice-activated electric sunroof, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Moreover, it will also get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and auto-folding ORVMs.

    Upon arrival, the Altroz CNG will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment. As for the prices, we expect the Altroz CNG to command a premium of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000 over the standard variant.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota launches ‘Wheels on Web’; first ever online retail sales platform
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition - Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    ₹ 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 7.63 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 7.93 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 7.68 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 7.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 7.54 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 7.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz iCNG to launch on 19 April