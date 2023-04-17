Tata Altroz iCNG to launch on 19 April

- It gets first-in-segment twin-cylinder CNG technology

- The model was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors showcased the Altroz CNG alongside the Punch CNG at the Auto Expo in January 2023. Four months later, the brand is all set to launch the CNG-powered Altroz in India. In the latest teaser, the carmaker has revealed its date of arrival, and it is stated to debut on 19 April, 2023.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz iCNG version will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. And in CNG mode, with the aid of twin-cylinder CNG technology, the engine can generate 76bhp and 97Nm of peak torque.

As for the design cues, most of them would be retained from the standard petrol variant of the Altroz. At the 2023 Auto Expo, the model that was showcased had hardly any visually distinguishable elements, except for the CNG sticker on the front and rear windshields.

In terms of features, the Altroz CNG is expected to be offered in one fully-loaded trim. The CNG-powered hatchback will come equipped with six airbags, a voice-activated electric sunroof, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Moreover, it will also get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and auto-folding ORVMs.

Upon arrival, the Altroz CNG will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment. As for the prices, we expect the Altroz CNG to command a premium of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000 over the standard variant.