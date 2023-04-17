CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    651 Views
    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition - Now in pictures

    Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in India at a starting price of Rs. 19.04 (ex-showroom). The all-electric SUV is available in two variants – XZ+ LUX and XZ+ LUX, with a 7.2kW AC wall charger. With the new black exterior paint scheme, the Nexon EV Max Dark also gets some feature upgrades over the standard trim. 

    Let’s take a detailed look at the changes through the pictures of the new Nexon EV Max Dark Edition.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Right Front Three Quarter

    The first noticeable change here is the new paint scheme. The electric SUV is now painted in the Midnight Black colour as seen on the Nexon EV Prime.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Front View

    Up front, the fascia gets a blanked-off grille with an EV badge on the left. Then, the blue accent is seen on the fog lamp housing and the lower grille. Additionally, it comes equipped with projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Right Side View

    In terms of dimension, the Nexon EV Max Dark has a length of 3,993mm, a width of 1,811mm, a height of 1,616mm, and a wheelbase of 2,498mm. 

    Tata Nexon EV Max Wheel

    On the side profile, the only chrome element is the #Dark mascot on the front fenders. Other than that, the SUV gets an all-blacked-out treatment, including 16-inch alloy wheels.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Rear View

    At the rear, the EV Max Dark’s layout closely resembles that of the Nexon EV Prime with similar LED tail lights, roof-mounted spoiler, high-mount stop lamp, rear wiper, and lower bumper.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Dashboard

    The interior gets an all-black theme with Piano Black and blue garnish in various places. Then, the dashboard now features a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit borrowed from the ICE SUVs, the Tata Harrier and the Safari. Additionally, it also gets a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and a seven-inch instrument cluster.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gear Selector Dial

    The centre console features a jewelled rotary-gear-selector dial, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, regen mode switches, and a wireless charger.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Front Seat Headrest

    The seats are finished in dark leatherette upholstery with tri-arrow perforations and blue stitches. The front headrests also get the #Dark embossed on them.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz iCNG to launch on 19 April
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched in India at Rs. 19.04 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 17.54 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 17.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 18.51 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 17.48 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 17.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition - Now in pictures