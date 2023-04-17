Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition - Now in pictures

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in India at a starting price of Rs. 19.04 (ex-showroom). The all-electric SUV is available in two variants – XZ+ LUX and XZ+ LUX, with a 7.2kW AC wall charger. With the new black exterior paint scheme, the Nexon EV Max Dark also gets some feature upgrades over the standard trim.

Let’s take a detailed look at the changes through the pictures of the new Nexon EV Max Dark Edition.

The first noticeable change here is the new paint scheme. The electric SUV is now painted in the Midnight Black colour as seen on the Nexon EV Prime.

Up front, the fascia gets a blanked-off grille with an EV badge on the left. Then, the blue accent is seen on the fog lamp housing and the lower grille. Additionally, it comes equipped with projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

In terms of dimension, the Nexon EV Max Dark has a length of 3,993mm, a width of 1,811mm, a height of 1,616mm, and a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

On the side profile, the only chrome element is the #Dark mascot on the front fenders. Other than that, the SUV gets an all-blacked-out treatment, including 16-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, the EV Max Dark’s layout closely resembles that of the Nexon EV Prime with similar LED tail lights, roof-mounted spoiler, high-mount stop lamp, rear wiper, and lower bumper.

The interior gets an all-black theme with Piano Black and blue garnish in various places. Then, the dashboard now features a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit borrowed from the ICE SUVs, the Tata Harrier and the Safari. Additionally, it also gets a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and a seven-inch instrument cluster.

The centre console features a jewelled rotary-gear-selector dial, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, regen mode switches, and a wireless charger.

The seats are finished in dark leatherette upholstery with tri-arrow perforations and blue stitches. The front headrests also get the #Dark embossed on them.