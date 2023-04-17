CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched in India at Rs. 19.04 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    157 Views
    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched in India at Rs. 19.04 lakh

    - The Nexon EV Max Dark is available in two variants

    - Powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack

    Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition for the Nexon EV Max range, with prices in India starting at Rs. 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants, namely XZ+ Lux and XZ+ Lux with a 7.2kW AC wall box charger, priced at Rs. 19.04 lakh and Rs.19.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    On the design front, the new Nexon EV Max Dark Edition gets updates in the form of a Midnight Black paintjob, 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels, Stain Black humanity line, and ‘#Dark’ badging on the front fenders. Elsewhere, it gets tri-arrow DRLs, projector headlamps, tri-arrow LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Dashboard

    Inside, the Dark Edition of the Tata Nexon EV Max comes equipped with a dark-themed interior pack, jeweled control knob, a Piano Black dashboard with the tri-arrow pattern, dark-themed door trims, and dark-themed seat upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel with EV Blue stitching. Notable feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new EV display theme, voice assistant, EPB with auto-hold function, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, wireless charger, and an air purifier. Also up for offer are three drive modes and a multi-mode regen function.

    Propelling the new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is a 40.5kWh battery pack paired with an AC motor, tuned to develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in less than nine seconds, returns an ARAI-certified range of 453kms on a single charge. Safety features on this EV include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, roll-over mitigation, HSA, HDC, ESP, brake disc wiping, all four disc brakes, panic brake alert, after-impact braking, and TPMS. We had the opportunity to take a closer look at the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, and our first look is now live on the website.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Kia Carens EV begins testing

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32889 Views
    147 Likes

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 17.54 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 17.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 18.51 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 17.48 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 17.51 Lakh

