Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched in India at Rs. 19.04 lakh

- The Nexon EV Max Dark is available in two variants

- Powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition for the Nexon EV Max range, with prices in India starting at Rs. 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants, namely XZ+ Lux and XZ+ Lux with a 7.2kW AC wall box charger, priced at Rs. 19.04 lakh and Rs.19.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

On the design front, the new Nexon EV Max Dark Edition gets updates in the form of a Midnight Black paintjob, 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels, Stain Black humanity line, and ‘#Dark’ badging on the front fenders. Elsewhere, it gets tri-arrow DRLs, projector headlamps, tri-arrow LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

Inside, the Dark Edition of the Tata Nexon EV Max comes equipped with a dark-themed interior pack, jeweled control knob, a Piano Black dashboard with the tri-arrow pattern, dark-themed door trims, and dark-themed seat upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel with EV Blue stitching. Notable feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new EV display theme, voice assistant, EPB with auto-hold function, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, wireless charger, and an air purifier. Also up for offer are three drive modes and a multi-mode regen function.

Propelling the new Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is a 40.5kWh battery pack paired with an AC motor, tuned to develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in less than nine seconds, returns an ARAI-certified range of 453kms on a single charge. Safety features on this EV include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, roll-over mitigation, HSA, HDC, ESP, brake disc wiping, all four disc brakes, panic brake alert, after-impact braking, and TPMS. We had the opportunity to take a closer look at the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, and our first look is now live on the website.