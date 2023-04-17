CarWale
    Kia Carens EV begins testing

    Kia Carens EV begins testing

    - Kia Carens electric spotted in South Korea

    - Gets a set of new aero alloy wheels

    Kia is reportedly working on an electric version of the Carens MPV. New spy shots shared on the web give us a look at the test mule of the electrified Carens that was spotted on the streets of South Korea ahead of its official reveal.

    As seen in the spy images, the Kia Carens Electric Vehicle (EV) retains the silhouette of its ICE-powered sibling, including elements such as the raked windshield and A-pillar, B and C-pillars, and headlamp design. That said, it does run on new alloy wheels that could be aimed at improving aerodynamics.

    Details regarding the powertrain of the Carens EV remain unknown at the moment. However, it is believed that the model could source power from the same battery pack that will power the Creta EV, a test mule of which has already been spotted in India.

