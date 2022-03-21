Tata Altroz DCA launched — Now in pictures

Tata Motors has launched the much-anticipated Altroz DCA version in India. It is essentially the automatic version of the premium hatchback that was missing since its launch in the Indian market two years ago. Though cosmetic changes are minimal with this Altroz DCA model, let's take a look at what's on offer now through this picture gallery.

The automatic gearbox on the Altroz has been introduced with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol. The 1.0-litre turbo and diesel models still come mated to a manual gearbox only.

Tata's 83bhp naturally-aspirated petrol engine, producing 113Nm of torque comes mated to this six-speed DCT gearbox. Yes, power ratings have been kept similar to that of its manual counterpart.

The carmaker says this gearbox has been developed specifically for the Indian climatic and road conditions. It also features active cooling technology and machine learning.

Most interestingly, this dual-clutch transmission on the Altroz comes with shift-by-wire technology, a wet clutch with active cooling technology, a self-healing mechanism, and an auto park lock.

This new Altroz DCA is being offered in the XM+, XT, XZ, XZ(O), and XZ+ variants. Also, the equipment list on each of these variants remains identical to the manual version.

Prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and extend up to Rs 9.90 lakh for the Dark Edition variant. This also makes it around a lakh more than equivalent manual variants.

Appearance-wise, there are no changes in design but on the styling front, it gets a new shade of blue — Opera Blue. This new colour option will now be offered across the entire Altroz portfolio.

Do note that the Altroz DCA Dark Edition (available on XT and XZ+) will get the usual dark treatment. It includes a de-chromed look with blacked-out wheels and an all-black interior.