    Tata Altroz DCA launched — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    979 Views
    Tata Altroz DCA launched — Now in pictures

    Tata Motors has launched the much-anticipated Altroz DCA version in India. It is essentially the automatic version of the premium hatchback that was missing since its launch in the Indian market two years ago. Though cosmetic changes are minimal with this Altroz DCA model, let's take a look at what's on offer now through this picture gallery.

    Tata Altroz Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The automatic gearbox on the Altroz has been introduced with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol. The 1.0-litre turbo and diesel models still come mated to a manual gearbox only.

    Tata Altroz Pedals/Foot Controls

    Tata's 83bhp naturally-aspirated petrol engine, producing 113Nm of torque comes mated to this six-speed DCT gearbox. Yes, power ratings have been kept similar to that of its manual counterpart.

    Tata Altroz Rear Badge

    The carmaker says this gearbox has been developed specifically for the Indian climatic and road conditions. It also features active cooling technology and machine learning. 

    Tata Altroz Right Rear Three Quarter

    Most interestingly, this dual-clutch transmission on the Altroz comes with shift-by-wire technology, a wet clutch with active cooling technology, a self-healing mechanism, and an auto park lock.

    Tata Altroz Right Front Three Quarter

    This new Altroz DCA is being offered in the XM+, XT, XZ, XZ(O), and XZ+ variants. Also, the equipment list on each of these variants remains identical to the manual version.

    Tata Altroz Right Front Three Quarter

    Prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and extend up to Rs 9.90 lakh for the Dark Edition variant. This also makes it around a lakh more than equivalent manual variants.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, there are no changes in design but on the styling front, it gets a new shade of blue — Opera Blue. This new colour option will now be offered across the entire Altroz portfolio.

    Tata Altroz Right Front Three Quarter

    Do note that the Altroz DCA Dark Edition (available on XT and XZ+) will get the usual dark treatment. It includes a de-chromed look with blacked-out wheels and an all-black interior.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter
    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
