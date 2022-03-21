Audi shows off A6 Avant e-tron concept

Up to 700km range, 469bhp and 800Nm torque, and zero to 100kmph in less than four seconds – these are the remarkable specs of the A6 Avant e-tron concept showcased recently at Audi's annual fiscal year result announcement event. Almost a year ago, the firm had revealed the A6 Sportback e-tron concept at the 2021 Auto Shanghai.

The A6 Avant e-tron concept embodies an avant-garde design philosophy that bears a striking resemblance with the A6 Sportback e-tron. It measures 4,969mm in length, 1,960mm in width, and 1,440mm in height, similar to the combination powered A6 and A7 models. Further, the A6 Avant e-tron uses the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. that said, the PPE will make its debut in the Porsche Macan EV and the Audi Q6 e-tron in 2023.

The electric estate features unique and advanced light technology; there are digital matrix LED headlights that double up as a screen. As Audi says, “the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept is parked in front of a wall during a break to recharge the battery, the driver and passengers can pass the time playing a video game projected onto it.”

On the other hand, it gets a full-length digital OLED strip with triangular-shaped lights at the back and similar triangular-shaped daytime running lights at the front – both fully customisable. It’s also interesting to note that the A6 Avant e-tron is equipped with four small LED projectors which project turn signal signs and other warning signs on the road to warn other drivers and riders.

Audi has given it a 100kWh battery pack that provides a WLTP certified range of up to 700km, while 800-volt charging technology enables ultra-fast charging at speeds of 270kW. Therefore, the A6 Avant e-tron gets 300km of range with just ten minutes of charging time. Moreover, it generates 469bhp and 800Nm to sprint from zero to 100kmph in less than four seconds.