    Tata Altroz CNG launched - Why should you buy?

    Tata Motors launched the Altroz CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the model commenced last month with a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The CNG-powered premium hatchback is offered in six variants – XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S). With this new introduction, the CNG portfolio of the carmaker now includes Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. 

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the recently launched Tata Altroz i-CNG.

    What’s good about Tata Altroz i-CNG?

    The Tata Altroz CNG, when compared to its main competitors, including the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza, offers more variant options. The Maruti and Toyota are offering their hatchbacks with just two CNG variants, whereas Tata is offering six variant options with the Altroz CNG. Then, the CNG kit that the Altroz is coming equipped with is more advanced with its twin-cylinder tech, and the boot space of the Altroz CNG is more usable and practical than its competitors. Moreover, the Altroz is the only five-star safety-rated car in the segment.

    Tata Altroz Open Boot/Trunk

    Other highlights are the features of the Altroz CNG. It comes loaded with automatic headlamps, cruise control, six airbags, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. Additionally, it also gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker setup, a four-inch digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charger. Also on offer is an electrically adjustable sunroof with a voice command function, making it the first in the segment to offer this feature. 

    Tata Altroz Sunroof/Moonroof

    What’s not so good about the Altroz CNG?

    The Altroz CNG misses out on features like brake assist, hill hold control, 60:40 split rear seats, turn indicators on ORVMs, LED headlamps, and LED tail lights. And in terms of pricing, the CNG variants command a premium of almost Rs. 1 lakh over the equivalent petrol variant.

    Best variant of the Altroz CNG to buy?

    Tata Altroz Engine Start Button

    The XM+ (S) variant is ideally the most value-for-money variant in the Altroz CNG lineup. When compared to the similarly priced variants of its competition, it gets features like rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable sunroof, automatic headlamps, and ambient lighting.

    Specifications of the Altroz CNG

    Tata Altroz Closed Boot/Trunk

    Under the hood, the Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a twin-cylinder CNG kit. This engine is tuned to produce 87bhp and 115Nm of torque in standard mode. Meanwhile, in CNG mode, it develops 72bhp and 103Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Ex-showroom prices of the CNG variants of the Altroz:

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    XERs. 7.55 lakh
    XM+Rs. 8.40 lakh
    XM+ (S)Rs. 8.85 lakh
    XZRs. 9.53 lakh
    XZ+ (S)Rs. 10.03 lakh
    XZ+ O (S)Rs. 10.55 lakh
    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
