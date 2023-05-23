Tata Altroz CNG launched: Variants explained

Earlier this week, Tata Motors introduced the CNG-powered version of the Altroz premium hatchback, called the Altroz iCNG. It also becomes the first CNG car in India to get an electric sunroof.

At the heart of the new Tata Altroz iCNG is a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the model produces 85bhp and 115Nm of torque, while switching to CNG mode results in a lower tune of 72bhp and 103Nm of torque.

The 2023 Altroz CNG is available in seven colours: Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Opera Blue, Avenue White with a black roof, Downtown Red with a black roof, and Opera Blue with a black roof. Customers can choose from six variants such as XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+0(S). The following are the variant-wise features of the CNG-powered Altroz.

Altroz CNG XE Halogen headlights Dual airbags ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors Speed alert system Seat-belt reminder system Corner stability control Puncture repair kit Impact-sensing auto door unlock function Front power windows

Altroz CNG XM+ Rear parcel tray Voice alerts Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system Four speakers USB ports with fast charging function Steering-mounted infotainment controls Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity Remote keyless entry Front and rear power windows Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Follow-me-home function

Altroz CNG XM+(S) Shark-fin antenna Automatic headlamp function Rain-sensing wipers Electric sunroof with voice assist function

Altroz CNG XZ Projector headlamps LED DRLs 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Ambient lighting Cooled glove-box Reverse parking camera with guidelines Rear wiper and washer Front fog lights with cornering function Rear defogger Height-adjustable front seat belts Two tweeters Engine start-stop button with smart key Adjustable headrests for the second-row Automatic climate control Rear AC vents Height-adjustable driver seat Front sliding arm-rest with storage function Arm rest for the second-row

Altroz CNG XZ+(S) Dual-tone paintjob Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Brake sway control Rear fog light Four tweeters TPMS Xpress cool function Wireless charger