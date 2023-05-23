Tata Altroz CNG launched: Variants explained

Earlier this week, Tata Motors introduced the CNG-powered version of the Altroz premium hatchback, called the Altroz iCNG. It also becomes the first CNG car in India to get an electric sunroof.
At the heart of the new Tata Altroz iCNG is a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the model produces 85bhp and 115Nm of torque, while switching to CNG mode results in a lower tune of 72bhp and 103Nm of torque.
The 2023 Altroz CNG is available in seven colours: Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Opera Blue, Avenue White with a black roof, Downtown Red with a black roof, and Opera Blue with a black roof. Customers can choose from six variants such as XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+0(S). The following are the variant-wise features of the CNG-powered Altroz.
Altroz CNG XE
Halogen headlights
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Speed alert system
Seat-belt reminder system
Corner stability control
Puncture repair kit
Impact-sensing auto door unlock function
Front power windows
Altroz CNG XM+
Rear parcel tray
Voice alerts
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers
USB ports with fast charging function
Steering-mounted infotainment controls
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Remote keyless entry
Front and rear power windows
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Follow-me-home function
Altroz CNG XM+(S)
Shark-fin antenna
Automatic headlamp function
Rain-sensing wipers
Electric sunroof with voice assist function
Altroz CNG XZ
Projector headlamps
LED DRLs
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Ambient lighting
Cooled glove-box
Reverse parking camera with guidelines
Rear wiper and washer
Front fog lights with cornering function
Rear defogger
Height-adjustable front seat belts
Two tweeters
Engine start-stop button with smart key
Adjustable headrests for the second-row
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front sliding arm-rest with storage function
Arm rest for the second-row
Altroz CNG XZ+(S)
Dual-tone paintjob
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Brake sway control
Rear fog light
Four tweeters
TPMS
Xpress cool function
Wireless charger
Altroz CNG XZO+(S)
Leatherette seats
iRA connected-car technology
Remote vehicle control via smartphone
Location-based services
Live vehicle diagnostics
Air purifier