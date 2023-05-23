CarWale
    Tata Altroz CNG launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Altroz CNG launched: Variants explained

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors introduced the CNG-powered version of the Altroz premium hatchback, called the Altroz iCNG. It also becomes the first CNG car in India to get an electric sunroof.

    At the heart of the new Tata Altroz iCNG is a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine mated only with a five-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, the model produces 85bhp and 115Nm of torque, while switching to CNG mode results in a lower tune of 72bhp and 103Nm of torque.

    The 2023 Altroz CNG is available in seven colours: Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Opera Blue, Avenue White with a black roof, Downtown Red with a black roof, and Opera Blue with a black roof. Customers can choose from six variants such as XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+0(S). The following are the variant-wise features of the CNG-powered Altroz.

    Altroz CNG XE

    Halogen headlights

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Corner stability control

    Puncture repair kit

    Impact-sensing auto door unlock function

    Front power windows

    Altroz CNG XM+

    Rear parcel tray

    Voice alerts

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers

    USB ports with fast charging function

    Steering-mounted infotainment controls

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Remote keyless entry

    Front and rear power windows

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Follow-me-home function

    Altroz CNG XM+(S)

    Shark-fin antenna

    Automatic headlamp function

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Electric sunroof with voice assist function

    Altroz CNG XZ

    Projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Ambient lighting

    Cooled glove-box

    Reverse parking camera with guidelines

    Rear wiper and washer

    Front fog lights with cornering function

    Rear defogger

    Height-adjustable front seat belts

    Two tweeters

    Engine start-stop button with smart key

    Adjustable headrests for the second-row

    Automatic climate control

    Rear AC vents

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front sliding arm-rest with storage function

    Arm rest for the second-row

    Altroz CNG XZ+(S)

    Dual-tone paintjob

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Brake sway control

    Rear fog light

    Four tweeters

    TPMS

    Xpress cool function

    Wireless charger

    Altroz CNG XZO+(S)

    Leatherette seats

    iRA connected-car technology

    Remote vehicle control via smartphone

    Location-based services

    Live vehicle diagnostics

    Air purifier

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
