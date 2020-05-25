Suzuki resumes production at Gujarat plant

- Suzuki Motor Gujarat supplies cars to Maruti on a contract basis

- The plant had halted production on 23 March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

Last month, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), had shut production due to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The company, which manufactures vehicles on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki, has now resumed production.

According to an official notification, Suzuki Motor Gujarat will resume production from 25 May. The company is said to be restarting work at the facility in-line with government regulations and guidelines. The brand resumed production at the Manesar plant from 12 May.

Maruti Suzuki recently reopened 1,350 showrooms and delivered 5,000 cars, details of which are available here. The company will soon launch the S-Cross petrol, unofficial bookings for which have begun at dealerships.