New Skoda Karoq to be launched in India tomorrow

-Mid-size SUV to rival the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Volkswagen T-ROC, Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Harrier

-1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

The Skoda Karoq mid-sized SUV will be launched in the Indian market tomorrow. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, it will be offered in one fully loaded variant with petrol power and with six colour options. Bookings for the SUV are already open on Skoda’s official website.

Features highlights for the Karoq include LED lights, 18-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, dual zone climate control, ambient lighting and a 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat. There’s only the one engine option on offer- a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 148bhp/250Nm and mated to a seven-speed DSG. It hits the 100kmph mark in nine seconds and tops out at 202kmph.

The Skoda Karoq is one of the new breed of cars under Skoda’s 2.0 India plan and is their answer for the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Volkswagen T-Roc, Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV500. In the Skoda hierarchy, the Karoq sits between the Kodiaq and the upcoming Vision-IN/Kosmiq.