  • Coronavirus pandemic: Suzuki halts production at Gujarat plant

Coronavirus pandemic: Suzuki halts production at Gujarat plant

March 25, 2020, 11:13 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
15204 Views
Coronavirus pandemic: Suzuki halts production at Gujarat plant

- Suzuki Motor Gujarat manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki

- All factories from the brand are now shut for production due to Coronavirus

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has announced that due to the spread of COVID-19 transmission, the company will shut its production facility from 23 March. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that the company would be shutting its plants located at Gurugram and Manesar as well as its Research and Development Centre in Rohtak due to Coronavirus until further notice.

Numerous manufacturers in India such as Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda, Mahindra, Toyota, Renault, FCA and Nissan have halted operations due to the new virus that has been deemed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
