Maruti Suzuki shuts production due to Coronavirus

March 23, 2020, 11:19 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Maruti Suzuki shuts production due to Coronavirus

- COVID-19 pushes Maruti Suzuki to shut plants in India

- The duration of the shutdown will depend on government policy

Maruti Suzuki has stopped production of vehicles at its plants located in Gurugram and Manesar due to government policy on Coronavirus until further notice. The brand’s Research and Development Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed.

According to Maruti, the company has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitization and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencing and minimising contact, closing employee travel and providing health and distancing advisories to employees.

Maruti Suzuki is the second manufacturer after Tata Motors in India to have suspended production due to the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. While the latter has said that the plant will be closed till 31 March, the former revealed that the duration of the shutdown will depend upon government policy. Across the globe, brands such as Lamborghini and Ferrari as well as Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen and Daimler have suspended production.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.63 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.08 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.64 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.88 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.4 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.75 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.41 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.32 Lakh onwards

