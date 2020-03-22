Tata Motors to curtail operations at Pune facility over COVID-19 pandemic

The state of Maharashtra is one of the worst affected regions from COVID-19 (Coronovirus) pandemic in the country. In view of the current situation, Tata Motors has decided to rapidly scale down operations at the Pune facility by end of Monday, 23 March 2020. The plant will be ready for complete closure by the end of Tuesday 24 March 2020, if the situation warrants. The decision will be effective till 31 March 2020 and it will be reviewed in due course.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors has encouraged companies to exercise extreme caution. The message from the Chairman, reads, “Our companies have largely enabled a ‘Work from Home’ (WFH) environment. We have asked our companies in India to rapidly and extensively adopt WFH to ensure that employees travel only in the most essential cases, excluding situations in which they are involved in the delivery of products and services for the larger public good. The current situation is likely to have a large and deep financial impact on the weaker socioeconomic segments of our society. During this time of crisis, our group companies commit to ensuring full payments to the temporary workers and daily wage earners who are working in our offices and at our sites in India for the month of March and April, 2020, even if these workers are not able to work due to either quarantine measures, site closures, plant shutdowns or other reasons.”