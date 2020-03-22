2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki has recently introduced the Dzire facelift in India in the form of the petrol version only. All the diesel versions have been discontinued. No word yet on the BS6-compliant oil-burner versions, but this new petrol complies with the new norms. The latest iteration of the Dzire is priced from Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is on sale now. Here its picture gallery.

The refreshed Dzire boasts of a redesigned front grille that has a chrome frame. The grille is flanked by projector headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lights.

Even the front bumper is revised with V-shaped chrome inserts and now houses circular fog lamps. Also, the car now rides on new precision-cut alloy wheels.

Inside this 2020 Dzire is a dual-tone interior with faux wood trim. Then, there's a revised seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen music system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Important updates include auto-folding ORVMs, a new 4.2-inch colour MID, cruise control, ESP and hill hold assist. Other features are carried over from the older model.

The updated Dzire comes powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet petrol engine that gets idle start-stop function. It churns out 86bhp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Transmission options include either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. This engine is claimed to deliver an ARAI claimed fuel economy of 23.26kmpl (MT) and 24.12kmpl (AMT).