Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Now in pictures

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Now in pictures

March 22, 2020, 10:16 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2190 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki has recently introduced the Dzire facelift in India in the form of the petrol version only. All the diesel versions have been discontinued. No word yet on the BS6-compliant oil-burner versions, but this new petrol complies with the new norms. The latest iteration of the Dzire is priced from Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is on sale now. Here its picture gallery.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior

The refreshed Dzire boasts of a redesigned front grille that has a chrome frame. The grille is flanked by projector headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lights. 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior

Even the front bumper is revised with V-shaped chrome inserts and now houses circular fog lamps. Also, the car now rides on new precision-cut alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior

Inside this 2020 Dzire is a dual-tone interior with faux wood trim. Then, there's a revised seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen music system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior

Important updates include auto-folding ORVMs, a new 4.2-inch colour MID, cruise control, ESP and hill hold assist. Other features are carried over from the older model.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine Bay

The updated Dzire comes powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet petrol engine that gets idle start-stop function. It churns out 86bhp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior

Transmission options include either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT. This engine is claimed to deliver an ARAI claimed fuel economy of 23.26kmpl (MT) and 24.12kmpl (AMT).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • BS6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

35 Likes
46694 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

233 Likes
192013 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in