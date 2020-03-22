2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift: Variants explained

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available with a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine across seven trims including LXi, VXi, VXi AMT, ZXi, ZXi AMT, ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus AMT. Following are the variant wise features of the Dzire facelift.

LXi (MT)

LED tail light

High mounted LED stop lamp

Steel wheels

Dual-tone interiors

ABS with EBD

Dual-airbags

Reverse parking sensors

Front seat-belt pre-tensioners

Speed alert

Driver and front passenger seat-belt reminder

Idle Start-Stop technology

Gear shift indicator (MT only)

VXi (MT/AMT)

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Wheel cover

Wood accents with gloss finish

Multi-Information Display (MID)

Day and night adjustable IRVM

Music system with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Rear AC vent

Rear centre arm-rest with cup holder

Front and rear power windows

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Height adjustable driver seat

ESP with Hill Hold Assist (AMT only)

ZXi (MT/AMT)

Alloy wheels

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

SmartPlay studio system with Navigation and Voice Command

Push button start-stop

Automatic climate control

ZXi Plus (MT/AMT)

LED projector headlamps and integrated DRLs

Diamond-cut alloy wheels

Reverse parking camera

Cruise control

Coloured MID