Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift: Variants explained

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift: Variants explained

March 22, 2020, 09:26 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
38 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift: Variants explained

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available with a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine across seven trims including LXi, VXi, VXi AMT, ZXi, ZXi AMT, ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus AMT. Following are the variant wise features of the Dzire facelift.

LXi (MT)

LED tail light

High mounted LED stop lamp

Steel wheels

Dual-tone interiors

ABS with EBD

Dual-airbags

Reverse parking sensors

Front seat-belt pre-tensioners

Speed alert

Driver and front passenger seat-belt reminder

Idle Start-Stop technology

Gear shift indicator (MT only)

VXi (MT/AMT)

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Wheel cover

Wood accents with gloss finish

Multi-Information Display (MID)

Day and night adjustable IRVM

Music system with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity

Rear AC vent

Rear centre arm-rest with cup holder

Front and rear power windows

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Height adjustable driver seat

ESP with Hill Hold Assist (AMT only)

ZXi (MT/AMT)

Alloy wheels

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

SmartPlay studio system with Navigation and Voice Command

Push button start-stop

Automatic climate control

ZXi Plus (MT/AMT)

LED projector headlamps and integrated DRLs

Diamond-cut alloy wheels

Reverse parking camera

Cruise control

Coloured MID

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

35 Likes
46190 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

233 Likes
191622 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in