2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift: Variants explained

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available with a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine across seven trims including LXi, VXi, VXi AMT, ZXi, ZXi AMT, ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus AMT. Following are the variant wise features of the Dzire facelift.
LXi (MT)
LED tail light
High mounted LED stop lamp
Steel wheels
Dual-tone interiors
ABS with EBD
Dual-airbags
Reverse parking sensors
Front seat-belt pre-tensioners
Speed alert
Driver and front passenger seat-belt reminder
Idle Start-Stop technology
Gear shift indicator (MT only)
VXi (MT/AMT)
Body coloured door handles and ORVMs
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Wheel cover
Wood accents with gloss finish
Multi-Information Display (MID)
Day and night adjustable IRVM
Music system with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity
Rear AC vent
Rear centre arm-rest with cup holder
Front and rear power windows
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Height adjustable driver seat
ESP with Hill Hold Assist (AMT only)
ZXi (MT/AMT)
Alloy wheels
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Front fog lamps
Rear defogger
SmartPlay studio system with Navigation and Voice Command
Push button start-stop
Automatic climate control
ZXi Plus (MT/AMT)
LED projector headlamps and integrated DRLs
Diamond-cut alloy wheels
Reverse parking camera
Cruise control
Coloured MID