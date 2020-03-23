Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India launches Disinfect and Deliver Program

MG Motor India launches Disinfect and Deliver Program

March 23, 2020, 12:25 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1752 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Motor India launches Disinfect and Deliver Program

- MG has digitized the process of bookings for all vehicles

- The company is also providing home delivery of their range of vehicles

MG Motor India has launched the ‘Disinfect and Deliver’ Program. The initiative ensures car deliveries and test drive at home to customers under a complete sanitized process. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers’ homes.

The carmaker has also completely digitized the process of bookings and delivery of MG cars, enabling their customers to book the Hector and ZS EV online and get them delivered at their doorstep. Its customer contact centre executives continue to operate from their homes while providing emergency customer services like Roadside Service Assistance (RSA).

MG also revealed that the staff at its dealerships are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitized. The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to protect their health and well-being. 

Speaking on the announcement, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “At MG Motor India, it’s a human thing to look out for each other. As a responsible organization, we are committed towards the safety and health of our customers, dealer partners, dealer staff and employees. In times like these, ensuring the well-being of people that we care about becomes paramount. Safety being our topmost priority, through the Disinfect and Deliver Program our focus is to sanitize throughout the value chain. Thus, we will have limited staff to support essential and emergency services during this period. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers in advance. However, we will try our level best to satisfy our customers as always.”

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
142009 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

355 Likes
178435 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in