MG Motor India launches Disinfect and Deliver Program

MG Motor India has launched the ‘Disinfect and Deliver’ Program. The initiative ensures car deliveries and test drive at home to customers under a complete sanitized process. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers’ homes.

The carmaker has also completely digitized the process of bookings and delivery of MG cars, enabling their customers to book the Hector and ZS EV online and get them delivered at their doorstep. Its customer contact centre executives continue to operate from their homes while providing emergency customer services like Roadside Service Assistance (RSA).

MG also revealed that the staff at its dealerships are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitized. The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to protect their health and well-being.

Speaking on the announcement, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “At MG Motor India, it’s a human thing to look out for each other. As a responsible organization, we are committed towards the safety and health of our customers, dealer partners, dealer staff and employees. In times like these, ensuring the well-being of people that we care about becomes paramount. Safety being our topmost priority, through the Disinfect and Deliver Program our focus is to sanitize throughout the value chain. Thus, we will have limited staff to support essential and emergency services during this period. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers in advance. However, we will try our level best to satisfy our customers as always.”