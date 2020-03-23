Please Tell Us Your City

  • Hyundai Motor suspends manufacturing at Chennai facility over COVID-19 pandemic

Hyundai Motor suspends manufacturing at Chennai facility over COVID-19 pandemic

March 23, 2020, 02:36 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Hyundai Motor suspends manufacturing at Chennai facility over COVID-19 pandemic

As part of the preventive counter-measure Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has suspended its manufacturing operations at Chennai facility to stop the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The Hyundai manufacturing plant will remain shut until further notification from state government to resume plant operations. 

Additionally, under the Hyundai Cares Program, HMIL has reiterated various initiatives aimed at promoting safety and welfare of all its stakeholders. This includes, 24x7 road side assistance to customers in case of emergency, and customers who are not able to avail vehicle warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities – HMIL will offer extended support for two months. Additionally, HMIL will also provide 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes/emergency road service cars to provide assistance to customers.

