  • BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 spied in India

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 spied in India

March 23, 2020, 03:26 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
771 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 spied in India

- The flagship offering from BMW will be launched in India soon

- The 840i Gran Coupe will be joined by powerful M8 Coupe

BMW has been aggressive with its model offensive in India lately. Almost all of its international line-up is sold in India promptly after their global debut. Now, a pair of BMW flagship touring machines were spotted in India hinting at an imminent launch. These flagships in question are the all-new reincarnated 8 Series in the 840i Gran Coupe and the M8 guise. 

BMW 8 Series Exterior

Introduced in 2018, the 8 Series brings back the iconic nameplate from BMW’s heritage and it replaces the 6 Series Coupe and Gran Coupe in the Bavarian carmaker’s reformed line-up. The pair of 8 Series Gran Coupe and its performance-focused brethren M8 Coupe have been reportedly showcased around the country to prospective customers. However, prices and launch date are yet to be officially announced by the carmaker.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

The 8 Series is based on the new CLAR architecture which also underpins the new 5 Series and 7 Series. Powering it is a 520bhp 4.4-litre V8 in the 850i guise, meanwhile, the India-bound 840i has a 340bhp 3.0-litre straight-six under the hood. Meanwhile, the M8 has the same 4.4-litre V8 bumped up to produce 592bhp and the Competition variant punches out close to 616bhp. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

When launched in India, the 8 Series Gran Coupe is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 1.5 crore while the M8 would be more expensive. In terms of competition, the 8 GC will come as an alternative to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and Porsche Panamera while the M8 will lock horns with Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11 and Audi R8.

Source: Automobili Ardent India

