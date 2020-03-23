Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Bolero facelift interiors leaked

Mahindra Bolero facelift interiors leaked

March 23, 2020, 03:28 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
42601 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra Bolero facelift interiors leaked

-This is a mid-life update for Mahindra’s popular SUV

-It gets a new face and a modified colour tone for the cabin

The Mahindra Bolero will get a mid-life update and what you see in the pictures is the car that will be launched within the next few months. The interior and exterior updates are minor and give the Bolero just enough to refresh the SUV. 

While we know that the outside gets a new face, pictures of the cabin reveal that Mahindra has updated the colour tone as well as added its latest steering wheel design as a part of the refresh. The layout remains the same (including the digital dashboard) and as a part of the deal you get (in this top spec model) driver airbag, two-din music system and ABS with EBD. The engine on offer will be Mahindra’s three-cylinder 1.5-litre diesel producing 70bhp/195Nm and mated to a five-speed manual. 

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the Indian automaker’s most successful models to date with constant sales in its 20 year (and counting) run. Its frugal sipping habits and utilitarian looks have made it quite popular with the rural buyers and it’s expected to be a mainstay in the Mahindra lineup for the future.      

Source

  • Mahindra
  • Bolero Facelift
  • Mahindra Bolero Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Bolero Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.51 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.71 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.51 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.43 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.89 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.27 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.91 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.88 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1810 Likes
122625 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2965 Likes
336122 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in