Mahindra Bolero facelift interiors leaked

-This is a mid-life update for Mahindra’s popular SUV

-It gets a new face and a modified colour tone for the cabin

The Mahindra Bolero will get a mid-life update and what you see in the pictures is the car that will be launched within the next few months. The interior and exterior updates are minor and give the Bolero just enough to refresh the SUV.

While we know that the outside gets a new face, pictures of the cabin reveal that Mahindra has updated the colour tone as well as added its latest steering wheel design as a part of the refresh. The layout remains the same (including the digital dashboard) and as a part of the deal you get (in this top spec model) driver airbag, two-din music system and ABS with EBD. The engine on offer will be Mahindra’s three-cylinder 1.5-litre diesel producing 70bhp/195Nm and mated to a five-speed manual.

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the Indian automaker’s most successful models to date with constant sales in its 20 year (and counting) run. Its frugal sipping habits and utilitarian looks have made it quite popular with the rural buyers and it’s expected to be a mainstay in the Mahindra lineup for the future.

