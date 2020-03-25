Audi trademarks ‘R8 Green Hell’ moniker

- Audi applied for the new ‘R8 Green Hell’ name on 10 March

- Suggests an R8 iteration to displace Lamborghini’s lap record at Green Hell (Nurburgring track)

Audi has applied to the European Union Intellectual Property Office to rope in the ‘R8 Green Hell’ moniker.

The intent behind this seems clear. A dedicated track-focussed Audi R8 may just be under development for all you know. As per reports, Audi has applied for the new nameplate for its ‘vehicles, parts and fittings’.

So the question is, what will Audi’s R8 need to beat the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ’s 6:44.95 lap-time set back in 2018 at the ‘Green Hell’? Sources speculate that in addition to tweaking the naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre V10-motor, the supercar could also receive a clever aerodynamic package to boost its overall capabilities. In other words, significant enough to give the R8 enough oomph to do the job.

Sadly, reports also reveal that this may be the company’s last effort to spruce up the current R8 as its successor is set to have some sort of electrification. Stay tuned to CarWale for more information in the time to come.