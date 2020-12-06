CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition unveiled

    2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition unveiled

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    14,351 Views
    2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition unveiled

    -To be available in rear-wheel-drive setup

    -Limited to 30 units only

    Audi has introduced an exclusive version of the R8 called the Panther Edition for the US market. Finished in the brand’s premium interior and exterior design elements, the rear-wheel-drive model line is limited only for 30 unique buyers.

    Audi R8 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The exterior of the R8 Panther edition gets visual highlights in the form of a stealthy black color and carbon accents to distinguish itself from the standard one. The mirror housings, side air inlets and engine bay draped in carbon fibre give the car a more premium and superior feel. The 20-inch double-spoke alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S performance tyres are finished in contrasting red color. To add to the darkness, the front and rear four rings also get the blacked-out treatment.

    Audi R8 Front Row Seats

    The cabin of the sports coupe is dominated by racing seats stitched in crimson red Nappa leather which now gets electronic function for height adjustment. The interior is covered in black leather with red piping inserts and you can even get splashes of carbon fibre on both the virtual cockpit, air vents and centre console with the optional Carbon Package. There’s Alcantara accents on the gear selector, headliner and steering wheel with a red marker at the 12 o'clock. Stereo is managed by a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 13 speakers. 

    Audi R8 Engine Shot

    Propelling the heart of the Panther will be the same 5.2-litre FSI naturally aspirated V10 engine developing 602bhp and 540Nm torque with all the power being sent to the rear wheels reaching an achievable top speed of 323 kmph. This specific model is also equipped with a sport exhaust system capable of amplifying the howl of the V10 motor with the help of a dedicated button on the steering wheel. 

    Audi R8 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk
    Audi R8 Image
    Audi R8
    • Audi
    • Audi R8
    • R8
    • R8 5.2 V10 Plus
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars