2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition unveiled

Audi has introduced an exclusive version of the R8 called the Panther Edition for the US market. Finished in the brand’s premium interior and exterior design elements, the rear-wheel-drive model line is limited only for 30 unique buyers.

The exterior of the R8 Panther edition gets visual highlights in the form of a stealthy black color and carbon accents to distinguish itself from the standard one. The mirror housings, side air inlets and engine bay draped in carbon fibre give the car a more premium and superior feel. The 20-inch double-spoke alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S performance tyres are finished in contrasting red color. To add to the darkness, the front and rear four rings also get the blacked-out treatment.

The cabin of the sports coupe is dominated by racing seats stitched in crimson red Nappa leather which now gets electronic function for height adjustment. The interior is covered in black leather with red piping inserts and you can even get splashes of carbon fibre on both the virtual cockpit, air vents and centre console with the optional Carbon Package. There’s Alcantara accents on the gear selector, headliner and steering wheel with a red marker at the 12 o'clock. Stereo is managed by a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 13 speakers.

Propelling the heart of the Panther will be the same 5.2-litre FSI naturally aspirated V10 engine developing 602bhp and 540Nm torque with all the power being sent to the rear wheels reaching an achievable top speed of 323 kmph. This specific model is also equipped with a sport exhaust system capable of amplifying the howl of the V10 motor with the help of a dedicated button on the steering wheel.