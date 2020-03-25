Please Tell Us Your City

CarWale’s top YouTube video recommendations for 25 March 2020

March 25, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
21038 Views
Stay indoors. Two key words to survival and we stand by it. However, sitting indoors doesn’t mean you need to be bored thanks to the magic of this great entity called YouTube and its ability to provide you a multitude of entertainment literally anywhere you can imagine. Well we at CarWale love cars and so, in this time of need, will be providing you our daily list of car related video you can devour in the safety of your home!

Maruti Suzuki Wagon| Is the new Wagon R really value for money?

We begin with one of our own and this case it’s a review of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The Japanese automaker launched this generation of the Wagon R in early 2019. It’s new on the outside, inside and since entering the market has been setting the sales charts on fire. What makes it tick? Well watch our five minute review to find out.      

Climb Dance 

One highly prepped French race car, a Finish driver with supernatural car control and a dirt race track snaking along a mountain in middle of the USA….intrigued? Well that’s Climb Dance for you. Filmed during the 1988 running of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, the five-and-a-half minute award winning video showcases the treachery of the mountain; Ari Vatanen’s Finnish penchant for going sideways and of course the 600bhp AWD Peugeot 405 Turbo 16 going full tilt. 

Pagani

From a wild hill climbing French race car, we come to exotic Italian hyper car and in this case it is the ultra-exclusive world of Pagani and its founder Horacio Pagani. The 45 minute documentary looks at the how the cars are made in the heart of Italian car country (Emilla Romagna), what they sound like and an insight into the thought process of Horacio Pagani himself. 

Official 24 Hours of Le Mans channel

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the greatest car races in the world. Held at the Circuit De La Sarthe, near the east of the country, it has been a technical proving ground for manufacturers for year now. This official channel has it all! Interviews, highlights, technical breakdowns and of course driver profiles! 

