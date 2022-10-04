Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD is the last of its kind

- End of the V10

Audi has taken the covers off the R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD as the swansong for the R8 nameplate as we know it. This comes 12 years after the first-ever R8 GT badge was introduced. The last petrol-only powered R8 in its ultimate configuration will be limited to just 333 units, as this year marks the end of R8’s production run.

After the R8’s debut in 2006, Audi introduced the R8 GT in 2010 as a hardcore version of the mid-engine sports car with lighter weight and more power. It also featured an RWD-only setup, making it even more ferocious to drive than the Quattro version. As the sun sets on the R8, the V10 GT RWD we see here is also more powerful and lightweight than the standard R8 V10 RWD.

The 5.2-litre V10 makes 602bhp (compared to 562bhp in standard) and 565Nm, allowing it a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds. It can clock 200kmph in just 10.1 seconds and has a top speed limited to 320kmph. Paired to the naturally-aspirated engine is a seven-speed DCT with faster shift times, altered gear ratios, and Audi’s Torque Rear mode.

Further, a total of 20kg have been shaved off, majorly from 20-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin Sport Cup 2 tyres along with bucket seats and CFRP anti-roll bar. Also, the ceramic brakes come as standard. Making the last R8 GT special is the intake manifold in all-black. Then, there are blacked-out ‘R8 GT’ badges all around with special Carbon Aerokit in high gloss.

On the inside, Audi pays homage to the original 2010 R8 GT with a combination of black and red. Customers also get a sequential numbering of their R8 GT in the middle of the centre console — next to the gear selector lever, partially matted in the carbon inlay.

The last hurrah for the Audi R8 will go on sale next year.