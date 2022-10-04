Honda rolls out new finance offers for Amaze and City customers

- Festive offer valid till 31 October, 2022

- Available on the purchase of Honda Amaze and Honda City

Honda Cars India has joined hands with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited to introduce new car finance schemes for prospective buyers looking to buy the Honda City and Honda Amaze. The ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ festive offer can be availed till 31 October and is applicable for all the variants of both sedans.

Further, customers can avail of finance of up to 85 per cent of the on-road price with a low cost of instalments for the first three months. The regular EMIs will begin from the fourth month and continue till the end of the tenure. This finance scheme is available across all Honda dealerships in the country.

Last month, Honda also organised a nationwide service camp from 21 September to 30 September, 2022 which included a host of offers and value-added services for the patrons.

Speaking about the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Honda Cars India is always committed to offer its customers the best of buying convenience and ownership experience. With this partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, our valuable customers will have a unique opportunity to buy their favourite Honda City and Honda Amaze now and make the payment later. We urge our customers to avail this scheme to its best and look forward to more customers joining our Honda family and discover the delight of driving a Honda car.”